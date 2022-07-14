Lee Westwood hits back at Tiger Woods over LIV Golf comments

Speaking in the build up to the 150th Open at St Andrews, Woods said that the likes of Westwood, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson had "turned their back on what allowed them to get to this position" by signing up to play in LIV Golf's big-money events.

Westwood, who has teed up in the opening two tournaments, responded to that after recovering from being two-over early on to sign for a four-under 68 in the season’s final major.

"He's got a vested interest, hasn't he?” said the former world No 1. "The LIV players will talk the LIV tour up, the PGA players that aren't on the LIV tour will talk the PGA Tour up and put down the LIV tour.

Lee Westwood looks on alongside caddie and wife Helen during the first round of the 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

"I don't pay too much attention to people's opinions. Tiger is entitled to his opinion."

Twenty-four hours after Woods had taken his fresh swipe at Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed circuit, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers became the first head of golf’s four main stakeholders to open up publicly on LIV Golf.

He claimed that the model “detracts” from the true ethos of the game and revealed that changes are being considered for the exemptions and qualifications criteria for next year’s Open at Royal Liverpool.

Asked if he was concerned, Westwood said: “Not really, no. I think anybody who signed up to the LIV events, there was an element of risk to not playing in majors and things like that.

“I don’t see why it should be like that, the four majors for me stand alone, they are four independent bodies, not on the other tours.