Laura Beveridge is heading into the final event of the Ladies European Tour season in Spain this week finally feeling she “belongs” on the circuit after a decade in the professional ranks.

Laura Beveride, Tristan Jones

The 34-year-old, who, like recent LPGA Tour winner Gemma Dryburgh, was born in Aberdeen, is flying the Satire along with Michele Thomson and Kylie Henry in the Andalucia Open de Espana at Alferini Golf, near Benahavis.

Murray, who came through the Q-School just under a year ago, is on course to finish the campaign as the leading Scot, sitting 31st - three spots above fellow Aberdonian Thomson - in the Race to Costa del Sol Standings.

The former Scottish champion tied for fourth in Amundi German Masters at the end of June before finishing second in the Estrella Damm Ladies Open the following week.

She then added another top-ten finish in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in September before claiming a share of eighth spot in the Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia in her most recent outing earlier this month.

“I’ve had a really good year,” admitted Beveridge, who is based at Kippie Lodge on the outskirts of the Granite City. “I’ve really enjoyed playing this year. I’ve been trying to take it a little easier on the course mentally. Just trying to not put too much pressure on myself every time I tee it up.

“My husband, Keil, has been caddying for most of the events this year and I think that plays a huge role in my mentality on the course. My game is in good shape and I’m always hitting the ball well. It’s just a case of being able to string it together on the course.”

A two-time winner on the LET’s Access Series, Beveridge admits it’s taken time and patience to finally feel comfortable sitting at the top table in the women’s game in Europe.

“It is crazy to think this is my tenth season as a professional and I’m guessing everyone reaches this point in their own time,” she said. “It’s just taken me ten seasons to feel like I belong here. I hit the ball as good as anyone else and I think it’s just taken me a while to see that.

“Also, it’s a bit of familiarity. We’re coming back to the same courses and there’s so many familiar faces. It’s just being comfortable in this environment and it’s nice to finally feel that way and hopefully, regardless of how the golf is - good or bad - that I still feel like I belong out here.”

World No 11 Leona Maguire heads a 75-strong field, with Swedish duo Linn Grant and Maja Stark set to battle it out for the Race to Costa del Sol title at a new venue that could deliver some drama.

“The course is interesting. It’s quite fiddly. It is one of the most challenging courses management-wise I’ve seen in a long time,” declared Beveridge. “I’ve got Keil here this week and I said to him that we are going to have to be so headstrong over some of these tee shots.

“Visually, they are quite daunting but actually when you look at the yardage you have from left to right there is enough space to hit driver and 3-woods and long irons.

“I think you need to accept you might rack up a couple of big scores but knowing there are also some birdie-able par-5s out there as well. We just need to focus on our attitude on the course this week and hopefully the golf takes care of itself.

“The greens are in fantastic condition, probably some of the best greens we’ve played on all year in terms of they are so smooth and true and they are quick but they are also receptive.”

Beveridge will be looking to take up where she left off in Saudi Arabia, having closed with rounds of 67 and 69 at Royal Greens in King Abdullah Economic City to make her presence felt on a star-studded leaderboard.

“I’d be pretty happy with top 20 or something,” she said of her expectations. “It’s been a long season and I’m not getting any younger. I’m 34 now and I feel I need to see this one through then I can rest my body through the winter. Honestly, if I can come out with a good attitude this week, I’ll be happy as it will be job done.”

On the men’s front, the new DP World Tour season starts on Thursday with a double-header - the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the Joburg Open.

Liam Johnston is the sole Scot teeing up at Royal Queensland while David Drysdale, who has secured an invitation, joins Marc Warren and Craig Howie for the event in South Africa at Houghton Golf Club.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship will be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai until 2031 following a new deal at the venue for the event since 2009.