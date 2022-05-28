Late replacement Gemma Dryburgh makes last 16 in LPGA Match Play

Gemma Dryburgh in action during the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Hosted by Shadow Creek at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Picture: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images.

The Scottish No 1 progressed to the knockout stage at Shadow Creek after taking down undefeated Mexican Gaby Lopez in her final group match.

Dryburgh first beat the 25th seed 2&1 then got the better of her again in a one-hole play-off to decide who would advance.

The 28-year-old now takes on Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn after coming into the event with zero expectations and a “make-the-most-of-it” attitude.

“I was disappointed to lose my first match, but I knew that I still had the chance to get through,” said Dryburgh, who is enjoying her best season on the LPGA.

“As a reserve at the start of the week everything was a bit of a bonus, so it's amazing to get in the knock-out stages now.”