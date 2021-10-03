Last-hole joy for Richie Ramsay but anguish for Ewen Ferguson in Dunhill Links

Richie Ramsay during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

It was a joyous end to the 20th edition for Ramsay as he rolled in an eagle putt from the Valley of Sin but, half an hour or so later, the gloss was taken off Ferguson’s fine week as he four-putted from just off the front of the green for a bogey.

The contrasting sign offs saw Ramsay card a 70 and Ferguson sign for a 72, the pair finishing in a tie for 17th on nine-under along with a third Scot, Calum Hill, after he closed with a 67.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I played the last perfectly,” said Ramsay, who earned just over £40,000 for his week’s work on home soil. “Ripped it down the middle with a cut 4-iron and hit this great putt about six feet right and it then bobbled straight left and dropped.”

Ewen Ferguson during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

Referring to fellow Aberdonian Paul Lawrie, he added: I remember ‘Chippy’ holing one from there to win the first Dunhill in 2001, but I then thought of the ’95 Open when (Costantino) Rocca holed a similar putt for birdie to get into the play-off.

“I wasn’t going to fall forward banging my fist into the ground like he did (laughing), but I will remember that putt for a long time. It was a cool thing.”

Having performed brilliantly in probably the biggest event so far in his career, Ferguson’s finish was a sore one, having raced his first putt 12 feet past then being tentative with the next one before seeing his par attempt lip out.

“I’m lost for words, I’m gutted,” admitted the 25-year-old Glaswegian. “It was one of those days I felt I was out there forever. I was almost wanting it to be over because I was quite happy with the position I was in.

“I just lost my concentration a bit at the end. I messed up. It’s amazing what one lapse of concentration can do. You have to focus all the way to the end. I thought it was done and then that happened.”

Once the sting eases – the difference between making a birdie at the last to a bogey was around £15,000 – he’ll be able to take comfort from the fact he looked at home on the European Tour, where he’s set to be playing full-time next season as a Challenge Tour graduate.

“I knew my game was in a good place at the start of the week. I’ve worked on a few things and changed a few things. I’m bigger and stronger, too,” he said.

“I’m ready for the jump up and hopefully get myself in contention a few times a year.”

He’s also gained a friend for life in his amateur partner, Vamps lead vocalist Brad Simpson. “He’s already asking when my next week off is so we can go and golf. But I said on a week off I’m not golfing,” said Ferguson, smiling.

Grant Forrest (68) tied for 27th on seven-under, two shots ahead of Stephen Gallacher after the 2004 winner signed off with a 69 to share 39th spot. David Drysdale (75) ended up 59th.

A message from the Editor: