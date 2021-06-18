Laird Shepherd chasing more Stirling Uni success in Amateur final at Nairn

Seven days after Louise Duncan won the women’s equivalent, Laird Shepherd has set up the chance to land another Stirling University success in the Amateur Championship at Nairn.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 18th June 2021, 6:58 pm
Laird Shepherd plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during his semi-final match against Jack Dyer in the R&A Amateur Championship at Nairn. Picture: David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.
Shepherd, who meets Monty Scowsill in the 36-hole title decider, is a member at Rye and represents England, but he’s a well-kent face north of the border.

His game blossomed during a spell at Stirling, while he lives in St Andrews and is a Fife squad player.

“Dean Robertson has helped me with coaching,” said Shepherd of the Stirling’s high performance coach. “Louise Duncan also went to Stirling, so it’s a crazy game.”

On a day when host club member Calum Scott and New Club St Andrews man John Paterson both bowed out in the morning quarter-finals, Shepherd birdied the last to beat fellow Englishman and Walker Cup player John Dyer to progress to the final.

“It’s amazing,” added Shepherd of facing another Englishman in Scowsill, a Woodbridge member. “I didn’t have any expectations this week, to be honest. I never thought I would get this far. I managed to buckle down and made birdie on the last in the semi-final.

“I had a decent lie for my second shot, 277 to the pin, and I just hit a perfect golf shot.

“You can’t hide from the opportunities that come with winning The Amateur. Either way, it’s been a brilliant week for me.

“It will be who can limit the mistakes tomorrow. I’m hitting it great, I just need to hold a few more putts.”

The Scottish Seniors Open has already fallen to an English player after Stephen Jepsen landed that title at Duff House Royal.

