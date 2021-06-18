Laird Shepherd chasing more Stirling Uni success in Amateur final at Nairn

Laird Shepherd plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during his semi-final match against Jack Dyer in the R&A Amateur Championship at Nairn. Picture: David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

Shepherd, who meets Monty Scowsill in the 36-hole title decider, is a member at Rye and represents England, but he’s a well-kent face north of the border.

His game blossomed during a spell at Stirling, while he lives in St Andrews and is a Fife squad player.

“Dean Robertson has helped me with coaching,” said Shepherd of the Stirling’s high performance coach. “Louise Duncan also went to Stirling, so it’s a crazy game.”

On a day when host club member Calum Scott and New Club St Andrews man John Paterson both bowed out in the morning quarter-finals, Shepherd birdied the last to beat fellow Englishman and Walker Cup player John Dyer to progress to the final.

“It’s amazing,” added Shepherd of facing another Englishman in Scowsill, a Woodbridge member. “I didn’t have any expectations this week, to be honest. I never thought I would get this far. I managed to buckle down and made birdie on the last in the semi-final.

“I had a decent lie for my second shot, 277 to the pin, and I just hit a perfect golf shot.

“You can’t hide from the opportunities that come with winning The Amateur. Either way, it’s been a brilliant week for me.

“It will be who can limit the mistakes tomorrow. I’m hitting it great, I just need to hold a few more putts.”

The Scottish Seniors Open has already fallen to an English player after Stephen Jepsen landed that title at Duff House Royal.

