Lachlan Reynolds adds to Stirling Uni successes with East of Scotland Open win

A day after celebrating his 20th birthday, the Rothesay member followed opening rounds of 71-75 at the Fife with a best-of-the-weekend 66 in the third circuit before signing off with a solid 70.

He finished with a two-under-par total, winning by three shots from Crail’s Andrew Davidson and the previous weekend’s Tennant Cup winner Jack McDonald (Schloss Roxburghe Hotel & Golf Club).

“Oh yeah, for sure, definitely,” said Reynolds, who has just finished his second year at Stirling under the watchful eye of European Tour winner Dean Robertson, in reply to being asked if this was his biggest success to date.

University of Stirling golf scholar Lachlan Reynolds is presented with the East of Scotland Open Trophy by Lundin Golf Club captain John Baxter. Picture: East of Scotland Open

“I’ve not really won anything. I’ve had a few good runs in county events and got to the quarter-finals in the Scottish Amateur Championship, but, apart from that, I’ve never put myself in contention like I did at the weekend.”

It was the biggest success by an Argyll & Bute player on the amateur circuit since Bob MacIntyre won the 2015 Scottish Amateur at Muirfield.

“It was a surreal experience on Sunday,” added Reynolds, who plays off plus four. “I spoke to Dean prior to the event and he said to me, ‘you know the course well, having played it before, so just stick to my gameplan’.

“I hadn’t been holing a lot of putts this season, but they started to drop at the weekend and that made a big difference.”

His uncle, George, is a former Argyll & Bute champion, but it was dad Tommy who enjoyed the thrill of being on the bag for this triumph.

“I’ve just finished my second year at Stirling and my game has definitely come on a lot in that time,” said Reynolds, who lives in Bearsden and plays a lot of his golf at Hilton Park. “I’ve got a lot stronger through gym sessions and that has improved my long game.