Kylie Henry birdied the last hole in the Final Qualifying at Hankley Common to secure a spot alongside fellow Scots Catriona Matthew and Gemma Dryburgh in this week’s AIG Women’s Open.

Kylie Henry looks on during Final Qualifying for the AIG Women's Open at Hankley Common Golf Club in Farnham. Picture: Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

Bouncing back from the disappointment of dropping a shot at the closing hole in her second circuit to miss the cut in last week’s Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, the 36-year-old carded a three-under-par 69 to join her two exempt compatriots in the final major of the season.

“Yeah, I thought the birdie on the last might be needed,” admitted Henry, who will be making her tenth appearance in the event, having missed out at Muirfield 12 months ago for the first time in nine years. “You are never sure at the time, but I thought it might be crucial. It’s a reachable par-5 and I hit driver, 5-iron to 40 feet and two putts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walton Heath, regarded as one of the best inland courses in the UK, is staging The R&A event for the first time. “I’ve never played there,” added Henry, a two-time LET winner. “I’ve heard great things about it and I’m excited to play it.”

In a battle for 12 spots, Borders-born Australian Karis Davidson missed out on a play-off by a shot after carding a one-under 71, with Louise Duncan’s bid to play in the event for the third year running also coming up just short after her 72.