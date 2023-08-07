All Sections
Kylie Henry qualifies for AIG Women's Open after last-hole birdie at Hankley Common

Kylie Henry birdied the last hole in the Final Qualifying at Hankley Common to secure a spot alongside fellow Scots Catriona Matthew and Gemma Dryburgh in this week’s AIG Women’s Open.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 7th Aug 2023, 20:11 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 20:11 BST
Kylie Henry looks on during Final Qualifying for the AIG Women's Open at Hankley Common Golf Club in Farnham. Picture: Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.Kylie Henry looks on during Final Qualifying for the AIG Women's Open at Hankley Common Golf Club in Farnham. Picture: Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.
Bouncing back from the disappointment of dropping a shot at the closing hole in her second circuit to miss the cut in last week’s Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, the 36-year-old carded a three-under-par 69 to join her two exempt compatriots in the final major of the season.

“Yeah, I thought the birdie on the last might be needed,” admitted Henry, who will be making her tenth appearance in the event, having missed out at Muirfield 12 months ago for the first time in nine years. “You are never sure at the time, but I thought it might be crucial. It’s a reachable par-5 and I hit driver, 5-iron to 40 feet and two putts.”

Walton Heath, regarded as one of the best inland courses in the UK, is staging The R&A event for the first time. “I’ve never played there,” added Henry, a two-time LET winner. “I’ve heard great things about it and I’m excited to play it.”

In a battle for 12 spots, Borders-born Australian Karis Davidson missed out on a play-off by a shot after carding a one-under 71, with Louise Duncan’s bid to play in the event for the third year running also coming up just short after her 72.

It was an unsuccessful day – Welsh player Chloe Williams led the qualifiers after her five-under 67 – as well for Michele Thomson (75), Lorna McClymont (76), Gabrielle Macdonald (76), Laura Beveridge (77) and Heather MacRae (78).

