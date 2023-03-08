Kylie Henry was “happy” with her start but pride of place on the opening day of the Investec South African Women’s Open went to the new star on the Ladies European Tour.

Kylie Henry was pleased with her opening effort in the Investec South African Women's Open in Cape Town. Picture: Mark Runnacles.

German Chiara Noja is only 16 but, on the back of landing a breakthrough win in the Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia last November, she’s developing a knack of producing eye-catching performances.

On this occasion, it was signing for a brilliant ten-under-par 62 at Steenberg Golf Club in Cape Town, where she stole the limelight from AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai on home soil.

It was a good day’s work for Buhai as she opened with a 64, but, after making an eagle and nine birdies, Noja denied the three-time winner being the pace-setter after the first circuit.

Henry sits in a tie for seventh after signing for a 68, which included six birdies and two bogeys, both of which came at par 5s, including the last.

“I hit it in the water, which was down to just hitting it a bit too far right and the wind was off the left as well so that meant it went in the hazard and I had to take a penalty drop,” said the Scot of her finish.

“I hit it in close at a few holes and made putts, so I was happy. It sort of drizzled on and off pretty much most of the round. I guess it was a bit softer and that meant you could hit it right at the flags.”

Jane Turner birdied the last for 69, one better than Laura Beveridge, while Michele Thomson and Louise Duncan carded 72 and 74 respectively.

Meanwhile, an exciting crop of talented youngsters will be representing Scotland in next month’s Girls’ and Boys’ Quadrangular event in the Netherlands.

Summer Elliott, the Inverness player who tasted victory in last year’s The Race to Machrie event, has been selected by Scottish Golf along with Evie McCallum (Dunfermline), Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) and Sofia McGhie (Lancaster) in the girls’ team.