Kylie Henry 'happy' with comeback after scrappy start in Saudi event

The two-time tour winner was three-over after just five holes in the opening round of the Saudi Ladies International but eventually signed for a two-over 74.

The effort at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City left her tied for 22nd, just five shots off the lead in the $1 million event.

“Yeah, started off a wee bit scrappy,” said Henry, who suffered her injury after slipping in the bath. “It was really windy as well, so I was three-over through five.

Kylie Henry is back in action this week for the first time since fracuring her elbow after a slip in the bath. Picture: Tristan Jones

“But I just kind of gradually got it together from there. I was making some good solid pars and just kind of got better and better as the round was going on.

“Yeah, I'm definitely happy with that. I'm so delighted to be back playing and back at a tournament.”

England’s Georgia Hall, the 2018 Women’s Open champion, and German Sophie Witt share the lead after opening 69s, with current AIG Women’s Open title-holder Anna Nordqvist among three players trailing by just a shot.

Laura Beveridge, who signed for three birdies, is the leading Scot on one-over, one ahead of Henry, with Michele Thomson (78), Gabrielle Macdonald (79) and debutant Hazel MacGarvie (80) all having work on their hands to make the cut.

On the DP World Tour, Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme shot matching five-under 67s to sit handily-placed after day one in the Steyn City Championship.

As home player Jams Hart Du Preez set a hot pace with a 63, Craig Howie and Stephen Gallacher also broke par with scores of 69 and 71 respectively.

“It was pretty average, to be honest,” said Gallacher of his day’s work. “It’s there to be had due to it being soft.

“I played it on Sunday and Monday and it was a totally different course. It was firm and it’s just a shame the weather hasn’t been kind to us the last two weeks, hence the low scoring.”

Grant Forrest and David Law had to settle for par-72s while David Drysdale was forced to retire after just five holes with a rib injury.