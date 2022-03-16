Kylie Henry 'buzzing' about LET return after fracturing elbow in bath slip

The Glasgow golfer slipped coming out of the bath back in October, fracturing and cracking her elbow in the process. Left in a sling, the 35-year-old missed out on the final three LET tournaments of 2021.

She also missed last month’s season-opening Kenya Open, but it now fully recovered and raring to get going again in the $1 millio Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's great to be back,” said Henry, who is among five Scots in the field at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Kylie Henry is among five Scots teeing up in this week's Aramco Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. Picture: Tristan Jones

“I missed the tournament here in November after I fractured my elbow, so I've just been recovering from that the last four months.

“It was a bit difficult, just obviously having to really rest and let it fully recover, and it was quite a long four months. But I was fortunate as I've only missed the last three tournaments of last year and only Kenya this year.

“I'm just buzzing to be back, to be honest. I still really love what I'm doing. I’m just really happy to be back out and yeah, it’s brilliant to be back, to be here.”

This year will see players battle it out for a purse worth more than $29million – the largest in LET history.

That’s up by close to $8million on 2021 and more than double the prize-money on offer back in 2019.

“It's amazing,” said Henry, a two-time winner on the circuit and now managed by 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie. “This is my 13th season on tour.

“I've been through all the ups and downs with the Tour, and the improvements these last couple years have been huge.

“It's just a really exciting time to be on Tour, having all these opportunities to be playing big, big events.

“With that, the standard is improving all the time. Obviously it's great when the prize funds are going up and you get more opportunity to make good money and you're rewarded for it.”