Kevin Duncan closes with two 63s to win ProGolf Tour event in Morocco

Kevin Duncan, who is attached to Cruden Bay, added to a brilliant spell for Scottish golf by carding a second successive eight-under-par 63 to claim a four-shot win in the Open Palmeraie, an event on the third-tier ProGolf Tour in Morocco.

Duncan’s maiden victory on the circuit was secured by some breathtaking golf in Casablanca, where he carded an eagle and 22 birdies over 54 holes to finish with a 19-under-par 195 total.

The victory earned Duncan, pictured, around £4,500 as he joined David Law, as well as Liam Johnston, Craig Howie and Paul O’Hara, in tasting success on the circuit.

Duncan, who won the Scottish Alliance Championship at Boat of Garten in October, carded an eagle and four birdies in his opening circuit on the Palmeraie course but also a quadruple-bogey 8.

He then signed for ten birdies on the Tony Jacklin Prestigia layout in the second round before adding eight more in a bogey-free closing effort back on the Palmeraie course.

The success comes hot on the heels of wins for Law (Vic Open on European Tour), Michael Stewart (Katameya Dunes Lakes Classic on Med Tour) and Euan Walker (African Amateur) in the past fortnight.

Hoping to add to that purple patch this weekend are Bob MacIntyre, Grant Forrest and Connor Syme after the talented tartan trio all turned on the style to safely make the first of two cuts in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth event. Maintaining his impressive start on the European Tour, left-hander MacIntyre progressed to the third round in joint-fifth on the back of a five-under 67 at Lake Karrinyup.

An eagle and four birdies left the 22-year-old sitting on seven-under and on course to be among the 24 players involved in a final day consisting of six-hole match-play ties along with Forrest (65 for five-under) and Syme (67 for four-under).