Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European Tour group, has been elected as the new chairman of the International Golf Federation (IGF).

The Canadian, who succeeds PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, will serve in the post from 2023-2027 and work alongside Annika Sorenstam following her re-election as president.

The IGF was founded in 1958 and is the recognised International Federation within the Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Pelley said: “I am very honoured to accept this important and prestigious role and I look forward to working with Annika and Antony Scanlon, the IGF’s Executive Director, as well as the individual member federations and tours, to continue to develop our sport globally.

“I have always said that I believe golf is the most inclusive of all sports and the IGF, through its relationships with these member organisations and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, undoubtedly has an important part to play in promoting this internationally and showcasing golf as a sport for all.”

Pelley became just the fourth chief executive in the 50-year history of the European Tour group in August 2015. In his time at the helm, the Rolex Series has been introduced, a partnership has been struck with DP World and a Strategic Alliance is now in place with the PGA Tour.

“We are grateful for the leadership of Keith Pelley and Annika Sörenstam as we continue to encourage the international development of the sport of golf,” said Scanlon.

“As two prominent members in the international golf landscape, Keith and Annika will bring extensive experience and knowledge to our overall strategy and we are thrilled to have them in these key roles.

“I also want to thank PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for his tenure as the IGF Chairman and we’re delighted to have him continue on the board moving forward.”

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour and BMW Group have signed an extension to their partnership that will see the car company remain an official partner of the circuit until the end of the 2027 season.