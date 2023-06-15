Karin Sharp is stepping down as Scottish Golf’s chief operating officer but will help out in an “advisory capacity” until Robbie Clyde takes up his post as the new chief executive officer in September.

Sharp, who’d previously held the same position with the Scottish Ladies Golf Association before its amalgamation with the Scottish Golf Union in 2015, was handed the reins following Andrew McKinlay’s swift and shock departure as chief executive just over three years ago.

In her time at the helm, she worked closely with Iain Forsyth, the governing body’s chief commercial officer, but, earlier this year, the board installed Fraser Thornton as interim CEO.

It had been thought that either Sharp or Forsyth would be the front-runners to become the new permanent CEO, but, following a recruitment drive, that post was handed to Clyde, the project director for the 2014 Ryder Cup and current head of EventScotland.

Three years after taking up the role, Karin Sharp is stepping down as Scottish Golf's chief operating officer. Picture: Scottish Golf

In a statement, Scottish Golf announced on Thursday that Sharp will now step down from her executive duties at the end of this week.

Chair Martin Gilbert said: “The board of Scottish Golf wish to express their gratitude to Karin for her dedication and commitment, and thank her for her considerable contribution to the progress of our great game in Scotland. Her experience and knowledge will be missed, and we wish her well in her future endeavours.”

Sharp’s stint as chief operating officer coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic, during which the governing body played a key role in allowing golf to be played, albeit with restrictions in place.

“As I look back on the last decade and reflect on the relationships and friendships built across the golf industry, I am grateful to the individuals that have supported, encouraged, and championed me on the tumultuous journey of working in the sport which has been my lifelong passion,” said Sharp.

“I am honoured to have had the opportunity to be the first female leader of Scottish Golf and to have worked with many passionate individuals from the Club, Area and County network who are committed to making a difference for the game and have been integral to the success achieved.

“Whilst proud of progress made over the last 10 years, there is still much to be done industry-wide to provide the inclusive environment that society now demands and that the sport deserves.