Karin Sharp is no longer at the helm of Scottish Golf after Fraser Thornton, a former non-executive board member, was installed as interim CEO.

Karin Sharp was appointed as Scottish Golf's chief operating officer in April 2020 following Andrew McKinlay's exit as chief executive. Picture: Scottish Golf.

Sharp, who previously worked for the Scottish Ladies Golf Association, was handed the reins after taking up the role of chief operating officer in April 2020 following Andrew McKinlay’s swift and shock departure as chief executive.

She worked closely with Iain Forsyth, the chief commercial officer, but Sharp’s current status with the governing body is now unclear, though she does remain in her post.

“The Board installed Fraser Thornton, who had previously been a Board member, as Interim CEO at the beginning of the year,” said Scottish Golf in a statement issued to The Scotsman. “There is a recruitment drive underway to find a CEO.”

In a communication sent to affiliated clubs, chairman Martin Gilbert explained the decision to look for a new CEO.

He said: “As Scottish Golf embarks on a new five-year strategic cycle, the Board believe the organisation would benefit from the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer to oversee and drive the execution of our growth plans in the coming years.

“The existing management has excelled in driving Scottish Golf forward in recent years, and to capitalise on this momentum the Board have judged that a single point of leadership would be advantageous.

“Odgers Berndtson has been appointed to undertake the search and recruitment process. Internal and external candidates will be considered for this varied and rewarding role.

“To lend operational support to the current management during the recruitment process, the Board have asked Fraser Thornton to assume the role of Interim CEO, with immediate effect. Consequently, Fraser will formally step down from the Board for the duration of his appointment.

“This is an exciting time for Scottish Golf, our employees and stakeholders as we build on the renewed vitality the game of golf is continuing to enjoy. We approach the journey ahead with optimism and confidence.”

In a separate development, Paul Lawrie has resigned from the Board, which he joined last March at the same time as fellow major winner Catriona Matthew.

Three nominations for new Board directors - Alan Grant, Robert Cook and Ian Smith - are being proposed at next month’s annual general meeting, when Lynne Terry is also set to be up for election as junior vice president.

The meeting will also see stakeholders vote on a move to increase the levy paid by members of affiliated clubs from £14.50 to £15.75 in a bid to raise an additional £225,000 from that source of income.

That bid is being made despite the governing body reporting a surplus of £191,155 for the year ended September 2023 and having reserves of approximately £1.6 million.

The levy had been frozen for four years by the governing body after an increase of approximately £500,000 from the last jump was ring-fenced to “support the development of key strategic priorities”.