Two-time PGA champion added to field for Rolex Series event with two fellow major winners

Justin Thomas pictured during last year's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Two-time major winner Justin Thomas has been confirmed for his fourth consecutive Genesis Scottish Open appearance as more big names joined defending champion Rory McIlroy in the field for this year’s event in East Lothian.

On the back of McIlroy being the first player to commit to the $9 million Rolex Series tournament at The Renaissance Club, Thomas has now been added to the early line up along with two other major champions in Matthew Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose.

Thomas made his debut in the event at the same venue in 2019, finishing tied for ninth behind Austrian Bernd Wiesberger. After missing the following year’s event due to Covid travel restrictions, he then tied for eighth in 2021 before following a missed cut in 2022 by ending up tied for 60th last year.

“It’s pretty cool to get the opportunity to come back and compete in the country where I made my professional debut every season,” said the two-time US PGA champion, referring to his appearance in the 2013 Alfred Dunhill Links Championshipat Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews. “The Genesis Scottish Open is always enjoyable and a bit unique, with PGA Tour and DP World Tour players teeing it up together in the week before The Open.”Rose, of course, is a former Scottish Open winner, the Englishman having landed the coveted title in 2014 at Royal Aberdeen, where he came out on top in a field that included McIlroy. The 2013 US Open champion and 2016 Olympic gold medal winner can expect a warm welcome on Scottish soil on this occasion after mentoring Bob MacIntyre after they were partnered for last year’s Ryder Cup win in Rome by European captain Luke Donald.

“The Scottish fans are always appreciative of good golf, and they add so much to what is a great week,” said Rose who returned to winning ways on the PGA Tour in last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “My win in 2014 was part of a special period in my career and the Genesis Scottish Open is a tournament that I look forward coming back to.”

Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, will be teeing up on Scotland’s Golf Coast as the Alfred Dunhill Links champion after landing that prize last October in his first outing following that Ryder Cup victory in Italy. He’s been another Scottish Open regular in recent years, tying for second in 2021 behind Australian Min Woo Lee then making the top ten again last year.

“It was special to win my most recent DP World Tour title in the home of golf, and I’m looking forward to getting back to Scotland in July. It’s always a fun week and coming into a Rolex Series event where you have had good results in the past always helps,” said Fitzpatrick, the world No 9.