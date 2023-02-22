Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele will be returning to defend his title at the East Lothian venue on 13-16 July and he’s being joined in the line up for the $9 million Rolex Series event by two of the current major champions, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick.
It will be a third successive appearance and fourth in total for US PGA champion Thomas at The Renaissance Club, where he recorded top-ten finishes in both 2019 and 2021 before missing the cut last year.
“I’ve enjoyed playing in the Genesis Scottish Open over the last few years, and it would be pretty cool for my first Rolex Series title and my first win in Europe to come in the country where I made my professional debut,” said Thomas, referring to that having been in the 2013 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The world No 9, who featured in the opening episode of the new Netflix Full Swing series, added: “It’s always an exciting couple of weeks to go from this tournament into The Open and I’m looking forward to another great summer.”
It was certainly that for Schauffele last year as the American, who posted a seven-under-par total in challenging windy conditions, landed a third title triumph in 2022, creating history in the process as the first player to win an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour outside of the majors and WGCs.
“I can’t wait to return to The Renaissance Club to defend my Genesis Scottish Open title,” said the world No 6. “It was a special week, winning my first title in Europe and the way I did it, digging in on Sunday (when he closed with a 70 to hold off compatriot Kurt Kitayama with Tom Kim a shot further back in third) and making it count down the stretch to get it over the line.
"The fans really got behind me, which just added to the experience of playing in Scotland, and I’m looking forward to coming back in July.”
Fitzpatrick, the US Open champion, will be making his tenth consecutive appearance in the event, having recorded top-ten finishes in his previous two starts in it.
“I’ve come close in the past at the Genesis Scottish Open, so I’m looking forward to coming back to East Lothian knowing that I’ve had good results at Renaissance Club,” said the Englishman, who currently sits 13th in the world rankings.
“The fans are always so knowledgeable and appreciative of great shots, so it’s great to have a Rolex Series event with the biggest names from the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR on show in Scotland.”
A range of Genesis Scottish Open ticket options, including general admission, season tickets, the new ticket+ package and premium experiences, are available to purchase here. Premium hospitality packages for all four tournament days sold out in advance in 2022 so fans are encouraged to buy early.