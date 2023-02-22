Having been the strongest-ever field for a DP World Tour event outside of the majors, the 2022 edition of the Genesis Scottish Open may be a hard act to follow, but the first player announcement for this year’s event suggests it’s going to be a big week once again at The Renaissance Club.

Xander Schauffele poses with the Genesis Scottish Open Trophy after his win at The Renaissance Club last summer. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele will be returning to defend his title at the East Lothian venue on 13-16 July and he’s being joined in the line up for the $9 million Rolex Series event by two of the current major champions, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick.

It will be a third successive appearance and fourth in total for US PGA champion Thomas at The Renaissance Club, where he recorded top-ten finishes in both 2019 and 2021 before missing the cut last year.

“I’ve enjoyed playing in the Genesis Scottish Open over the last few years, and it would be pretty cool for my first Rolex Series title and my first win in Europe to come in the country where I made my professional debut,” said Thomas, referring to that having been in the 2013 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Justin Thomas in action during last year's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

The world No 9, who featured in the opening episode of the new Netflix Full Swing series, added: “It’s always an exciting couple of weeks to go from this tournament into The Open and I’m looking forward to another great summer.”

It was certainly that for Schauffele last year as the American, who posted a seven-under-par total in challenging windy conditions, landed a third title triumph in 2022, creating history in the process as the first player to win an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour outside of the majors and WGCs.

“I can’t wait to return to The Renaissance Club to defend my Genesis Scottish Open title,” said the world No 6. “It was a special week, winning my first title in Europe and the way I did it, digging in on Sunday (when he closed with a 70 to hold off compatriot Kurt Kitayama with Tom Kim a shot further back in third) and making it count down the stretch to get it over the line.

"The fans really got behind me, which just added to the experience of playing in Scotland, and I’m looking forward to coming back in July.”

Matt Fitzpatrick eyes up a putt on the 12th green during last year's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

Fitzpatrick, the US Open champion, will be making his tenth consecutive appearance in the event, having recorded top-ten finishes in his previous two starts in it.

“I’ve come close in the past at the Genesis Scottish Open, so I’m looking forward to coming back to East Lothian knowing that I’ve had good results at Renaissance Club,” said the Englishman, who currently sits 13th in the world rankings.

“The fans are always so knowledgeable and appreciative of great shots, so it’s great to have a Rolex Series event with the biggest names from the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR on show in Scotland.”