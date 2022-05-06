Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick confirmed for Genesis Scottish Open

Major champion Justin Thomas and seven-time DP World Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick are the latest big names to commit to this year’s Genesis Scottish Open.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:38 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:39 pm

The duo will join Open champion Collin Morikawa, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre and title holder Min Woo Lee in theRolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in July.

Thomas has recorded top-10 finishes in his two previous appearances in the event in 2019 and 2021.

“I have a lot of great memories from playing in Scotland at different points in my career, and this is shaping up to be an exciting summer with the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, followed by the 150th Open in St Andrews,” he said.

Justin Thomas in action during last year's abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“I’ve always said that I want to win around the world, and I would love to build on my previous results in this event and pick up a first Rolex Series title.”

Fitzpatrick, who will be teeing up in the event for a ninth time, came agonisingly close to lifting the trophy for the first time last season before losing in a play-off.

“It’s a tournament that has been ever-present on my schedule throughout my professional career, and it’s exciting to see it co-sanctioned by both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour this season,” said the Englishman.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the Renaissance Club this summer and heading on to St Andrews the following week.”

