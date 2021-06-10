Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm to tee up in Scottish Open in East Lothian

World No 2 and third-ranked Jon Rahm have both committed to play in next month's Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open. Picture: Getty Images

American ace Thomas will be making his second appearance in the Rolex Series event, having also played in 209, while Spanish star Rahm will be making his bow.

The duo join American pair Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in commiting to the tournament on 8-11 July, when a strictly limited number of fans will be in attendance at The Renaissance Club.

Thomas, the 2017 US PGA champion, recorded a top-10 finish behind Austrian Bernd Wiesberger on his 2019 debut in the event.

“I can’t wait to get back to Scotland and The Renaissance Club,” he said. “I have a lot of good memories of playing in Scotland and it would be an awesome place to win a first Rolex Series title.

“I’ve said before it’s a goal of mine to win on different tours and in different countries, and I would love to be successful when I come back to the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in July.”

Rahm, a two-time Irish Open champion, will be bidding to land a first success on Scottish soil and a fifth Rolex Series title.

“I’m looking forward to teeing it up at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open for the first time,” said the 26-year-old, who held a six-shot lead after 54 holes when he was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour at the weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I always enjoy playing in Rolex Series events, and I’ve had success in them in the past few years, so it will be pretty cool to try to add another title in Scotland this summer ahead of The Open.”

A strictly limited number of tickets are currently available for each of the four Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open competition days at ET.GOLF/ASISO2021

Tickets are priced at £10 for juniors (14-18 years), £30 for concessions and £35 for adults, with under 13s going free. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available on site during the tournament.

A percentage of the tickets available for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open will be donated to key frontline workers in recognition of their dedicated work throughout the pandemic.

