Justin Rose wins by eights shots in Indonesia

Justin Rose capped a brilliant final few months in 2017 by chalking up his third win in six events as the Englishman stormed to an eight-shot success in the Indonesian Masters in Jakarta.

In a weather-hit event, the world No 6 played 28 holes on the final day, carding a 66 as he completed his third round before closing with his second 62 of the week at Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

He finished with a 29-under-par aggregate, winning by the biggest margin of his career as he backed up equally impressive victories in both the HSBC Champions and Turkish Airlines Open in the past seven weeks.

“I have had a dream week and I have played incredible golf,” said former Scottish Open champion Rose, who has recorded ten top-tens in a row since the US PGA Championship in early August. “It is my last event of the season. To finish the year on a good note and still have a couple of weeks to enjoy this win over Christmas and new year is really nice.

“It is my lowest winning score and to win by eight shots, all of those are huge positives. To come here with my game in good shape, have to deal with bad weather and jetlag and stay focused on all four rounds, is something that I am really pleased about.”

Eighteen-year-old Thai Phachara Khongwatmai finished second while compatriot Kiradech Aphibarnrat, the 2015 Paul Lawrie Match Play winner, and Japan’s Yusaka Miyazato secured Masters invitations by ending the year in the world’s top 50 thanks to both finishing in the top five.

Elsewhere, Vikki Laing leapt 55 places to sit just outside the top 20 after the second round of the LET’s Lalla Aicha Tour School in Morocco. The Musselburgh women carded a 69 in her second round in Marrakech for a two-under total, nine shots behind the leader, American Casey Denilson.

In an event being played over the Amelkis Golf and Palm Golf Ourika courses, it was a tough day for the two other Scots among the 106 hopefuls. Undoing the good start she’d made in the shape of a 71, Laura Murray slumped to a 77 to sit joint 77th on four-over, one ahead of Heather Stirling (76). It was mission accomplished in Spain for another Scot as Aberdonian Clarke Lutton finished with a flourish to secure a top-five card for next season’s Alps Tour, one of the third-tier circuits in Europe.

Lutton, who lived in Qatar for a spell but it now based in Spain, closed with three birdies on the Asia Course at La Cala for a final round 69 and a seven-under-par total in the 54-hole event.

He finished joint fourth in an event won by South African Albert Venter as the two other Scottish hopefuls, Ewen Ferguson and Craig Ross, missed out on securing a full category. Ferguson finished joint 38th while Ross was just outside the top 50.

Eleven English players secured cards, including Jack Singh Brar, this year’s Lytham Trophy winner, while amateur Michael Dallat was among three Irishmen to pass the test.