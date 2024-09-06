Scot was ‘rock-solid influence’ on Great Britain & Ireland team at Sunningdale

Catriona Matthew’s latest success as a captain has been applauded by fellow major winner Justin Rose after the North Berwick woman added a Curtis Cup win to her brace of Solheim Cup successes.

A terrific supporter of the women’s game through both the Rose Ladies Series and Rose Ladies Open, which is taking place this week, the Englishman was delighted to be in attendance at Sunningdale for the 43rd Curtis Cup at Sunningdale last week.

He spent some time with the Great Britain & Ireland players on one of the practice days at The Berkshire venue before returning for the deciding singles session on Sunday as the home team pulled off a dramatic 10.5-9.5 victory over the United States.

It was GB&I’s first win in the biennial event since 2016 and, having suffered three heavy defeats in the interim, a decision by The R&A to appoint Matthew as the first professional to be a captain in either the Curtis Cup or Walker Cup was well and truly vindicated.

“From what I could see, Catriona was such a rock-solid influence on the team,” said Rose, who will get his first taste of being a captain when he leads Great Britain and Ireland into battle against Continental Europe in the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi in January.

“It was a relatively young team and I think her experience was invaluable. She was light-hearted. Sometimes I guess when you are the experienced pro and had the career you’ve had, it can be intimidating for amateurs to be part of that because they will have known her resume and looked up to her because of that.

“She would have been an idol from that point of view. But, from what I could observe, she was really so cool, calm, collected, friendly and just an amazing, I guess, reassuring figure in the team room.”

Justin Rose celebrates with the GB&I players after the home team’s win in the 43rd Curtis Cup at Sunningdale last weekend. Picture: R&A via Getty Images | R&A via Getty Images

Referring to Matthew being assisted by fellow Scot Kathyrn Imrie and England’s Karen Stupples, a Women’s Open winner at Sunningdale, the 2012 US Open champion added: “They were all so engaged in the match. They used their vast experience in many ways, but they cared so much. They were visibly nervous on the sidelines but not projecting that on to the girls. I think it was a really solid back-room staff and clearly did the job.

“I know the US have had a lot of success in the Curtis Cup and I think this GB&I team had something to prove from that point of view and they did an amazing job out there.”

Both Ireland’s Sara Byrne, who was the home team’s star performer with three-and-a-half points from five matches, and English player Mimi Rhodes are now making their professional debuts in the Rose Ladies Open, which is being held at Brocket Hall in Hertfordshire.

Part of the LET Access Series, the prize fund for the event has been increased by €15,000 on last year to €85,000, with a first prize of €13,600 being the highest in the LET Tour feeder circuit’s history.

“It’s always been important for (wife) Kate and I to promote women’s golf and increase the narrative on what is happening in the women’s game,” said Rose, who launched the Rose Ladies Series to provide playing opportunities for UK-based players during the Covid pandemic. “We are so appreciative of our partners for helping us make this happen.

“Seeing the growth of the tournament in staging and stature is incredible. It’s important for us that the LETAS players get the first-class experience they deserve and enjoy being treated as they should be.”