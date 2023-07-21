American golfer Billy Horschel intervened to help remove protesters who invaded the 17th green at Royal Liverpool on the second day of the 151st Open Championship.

Police Officers remove Just Stop Oil protesters from the course, after interrupting play and throwing orange paint and glitter onto the edges of the green on the 17th hole.

The 36-year-old escorted a woman wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt covered in orange paint off the green of the Hoylake links and into the custody of a police officer. Both her and a man wearing a similar T-shirt were both handcuffed and marched off the course by several police officers.

A statement quickly issued by The R&A read: “A protester was quickly apprehended on the 17th hole and is one of four people who have been arrested by the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Play was not disrupted and we would like to thank the marshals, players and other spectators for their vigilance and understanding as the protesters were removed.”

In a separate statement, Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm four people have been arrested following an incident at The Open this afternoon, Friday 21 July.

“At around 12.20pm four people, who are believed to be members of Just Stop Oil, have attempted to disrupt play at the 17th hole. A small amount of powder was discarded onto the playing surface and it was reported that one person had a smoke pyrotechnic.

“Two males and two females were quickly detained by both stewards and officers and they were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and public nuisance. They will be taken into police custody to be questioned. The powder was removed and play was uninterrupted.“Merseyside Police respects the right to protest and expression of views but antisocial, criminal behaviour or disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.“Police and The R&A management will be looking to ensure the activities of anyone who wants to protest don’t disrupt the event itself and if necessary we will used relevant legislation to deal those people involved in it. Contingency plans are in place to visitors enjoy these events in safety and with minimal disruption.”

Meanwhile, Police have seized a drone at Royal Liverpool after it was flown into restricted airspace above the course on Thursday. As part of the policing operation for the event, there are strict rules being enforced in order to assist security and protect spectators.

Commenting on that, a Merseyside Police statement said: “We were made aware of a drone being flown in the restricted airspace and officers were able to locate the operator and subsequently seize the drone and remind them of the restrictions.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Wiggins, in charge of the policing operation for the event, warned further prosecution was an option if there were further incidents.