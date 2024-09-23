'Just hope he enjoys it' - Bob MacIntyre to turn baby-sitter at Dunhill Links

Glencruitten greenkeeper has been practising for his DP World Tour Pro-Am appearance

Bob MacIntyre joked that he’ll be on “baby-sitting” duties when he teams up with his dad Dougie in next week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The duo have already proved a winning combination as player-caddie this year after MacIntyre landed his maiden PGA Tour title triumph in the RBC Canadian Open with Dougie caddying for him.

Dougie was back outside the ropes when the left-hander then added the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club and now they are set to team up as players.

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Caddie and father Dougie MacIntyre is seen at the trophy ceremony watching his son Robert MacIntyre of Scotland after their win during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

“He is practising,” said MacIntyre with a smile of his dad, the head greenkeeper at Glencruitten, getting himself ready for the DP World Tour pro-am at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

“It will be a bit of baby-sitting for me, I think,” he added, laughing. “He’s just going to go there and hopefully enjoy it and I will enjoy it, too, if he is smiling.”

Had Dougie, a top shinty player in his day, required a bit of persuasion to join Gerry McIlroy, who is partnering Rory, in showing off his golf game in front of crowds in the $5 million event?

“He did a little bit, but it will be a one and done thing probably and I just hope he enjoys it and doesn’t get too worked up about it,” added the Scottish No 1.

“He’s a natural, but he’s not played in years in terms of playing competitive golf. I’m sure when the juices get flowing and he steps on that first tee, he’ll feel ‘oh my god, what’s this we’ve got ourselves into’.”

For the second time in four years, American Billy Horschel will be teeing up in the event as the BMW PGA champion after his dramatic play-off win over McIlroy on Sunday.

“It's such a fun week, not only with the partners I've had but all the amateurs that are involved,” said Horschel. “It's a really relaxed week compared to the Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-Am; it's more corporate there.