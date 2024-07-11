'Just awful': Mindless vandals damage another Scottish golf course close to The Open venue
Vandals have badly damaged a green on a course close to Royal Troon, venue for next week’s 152nd Open.
Pictures of the mindless act of vandalism at Prestwick St Nicholas were posted on social media on Thursday morning.
“So disappointing to arrive at work this morning to this,” wrote Gareth Hardy, the PGA head professional at the Ayrshire club.
“Really have no idea what goes through people’s heads to do this. The week before The Open where we are expecting lots of visitors here.”
A series of photographs showed a number of deep holes had been dug close to the hole and in other areas on the putting surface as well.
The damage to the course, which is located just five miles from Royal Troon, sparked outrage from golfers.
“Just awful” wrote one while another branded it as “disgusting”. In a longer post, someone else said: “Utter disgrace the unfortunate fact is that incidents are becoming more prevalent on golf courses.”
Prestwick St Nicholas was co-founded by Old Tom Morris in 1851 and is the 26th oldest golf club in the world. It is a traditional Scottish links golf course occupying a prime position on the shores of the Firth of Clyde.
During Open week, courses close to the host venue attract more visitors than usual and greenkeepers will now be facing a race against time to repair the damaged green in time for those heading to Prestwick St Nicholas.
