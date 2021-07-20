Junior Ryder Cup is cancelled over Covid-related travel restrictions

Paul Lawrie was due to captain Europe at the Junior Ryder Cup. Picture; Michael Gillen

The match between under-18 golfers from Europe and the United States was scheduled to take place at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, from September 20-21.

Scotland’s Paul Lawrie the 1999 Open champion, was due to captain Europe but organisers have conceded defeat over ongoing travel issues around the European party.

In a joint statement, the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe said: “We are deeply disappointed for the talented young athletes on both sides of the Atlantic who were working hard to earn a place in this wonderful match. First played in 1997, the contest between six boys and six girls from the United States and Europe, all aged 18 years and under, will return in Italy in 2023.

“The PGA of America will welcome US Junior Ryder Cup team members to Whistling Straits for an exhibition match on Wednesday, September 22. The team will also be introduced at the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony and invited to watch Friday’s Ryder Cup competition.”

The 43rd Ryder Cup will take place from September 21-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Plans remain on course to hold the contest with full spectator attendance and under the guidance of public health authorities.

Lawrie is a two-time Ryder Cup player. He made his debut in the match at Brookline in 1999 before bridging a 13-year gap to be part of the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ team in 2012.

