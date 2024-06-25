Junior Ryder Cup captain announced - Scot excited to fill role in New York

Golf correspondent Martin Dempster reveals who will lead European youngsters in 2025 edition

Hot on the heels of being made an MBE for his services to golf, Stephen Gallacher has been reappointed as Europe’s captain for the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup in New York.

It means the Bathgate man will be joining Luke Donald, the Ryder Cup captain, in bidding to pull off back-to-back wins against the Americans after they led their respective sides to victories in Rome last year.

In the junior event, Gallacher masterminded a thumping 20.5-9.5 win as the Europeans – Blairgowrie teenager Connor Graham was unbeaten over the three days – ended a run of six straight defeats in the biennial match.

Stephen Gallacher is delighted to have been reappointed as Europe's Junior Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 match in New York. Picture: Ryder Cup Europe

The 49-year-old has now been handed the chance to become just the third captain to lead Europe to victories both home and away, with Macarena Campomanes and Andy Ingram achieving that feat in 2002 and 2006 respectively.

“I’m delighted to have been given the chance to once again lead Team Europe in the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup in New York,” said Gallacher, a four-time DP World Tour winner and member of a triumphant Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in 2014. “It was fantastic to oversee Europe’s record victory in Rome last year and I was so proud of the team and what they managed to achieve.

“The team spirit was unbelievable, and it is an honour to be their captain once again. I’m looking forward to working with the most exciting future talent in Europe and taking on the United States in New York.”

Having followed in the footsteps of his uncle Bernard to play in the event, he added: “The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be the junior captain again and have the chance to create bonds with the 12 players, like we did in Italy, will be very special.

“Being a captain away from home will be a tough task, but it is a challenge that motivates me, and I will do everything I can to make sure our 12-strong team will be ready to head to New York in 2025.”

In addition to talented teenager Graham, Gallacher’s team in Rome included England’s Kris Kim, who created history earlier this year as the youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour event for 11 years when he made the weekend at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson aged just 16.

Another star for the Scot in the Italian capital was German Helen Briem, who has also just written her name in the record books by becoming the first player - doing so as an amateur to win three consecutive LET Access Series titles after triumphs at the Montauban Ladies Open, Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge and Santander Golf Tour-Avila.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 Junior Ryder Cup will take place on 23-25 September. The first two days are set to be staged at Nassau Country Club before the decisive singles are played at Bethpage Black on the eve of the 45th Ryder Cup.