Jordan Spieth 'very highly likely' to play in 2022 Scottish Open

Jordan Spieth during last month's 149th Open at Royal St George's. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images.

The Texan made the admission as he responded to the event, which will have Genesis as a new sponsor, becoming co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA Tour.

Speaking ahead of his appearance in this week’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis, Spieth said in reply to being asked about next year’s Scottish Open: “I would say very highly likely.

“I think it's a great idea to play and I wish that I had this year, to be honest, and I expressed that right after The Open.”

That was in reference to him finishing second, two shots behind fellow American Collin Morikawa, in the Claret Jug joust at Royal St George’s last month.

“I thought a couple mistakes that I made potentially could have been a little bit of somewhat rust from a few weeks off; little like wedge plays where I used a 60 where in the States I would fly it next to the hole, but over there you've got to bump something up,” he added.

“Just little shots where I was like, man if only. Or putts where I left it short where I just hadn't fully adjusted to the speed of the greens.

“So I think it's extremely useful not only because it's always one of the better field tournaments of the year anywhere in the world, but also because of the preparation that it is for The Open Championship.”

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, had already hinted that he’d be making his Scottish Open debut next July ahead of the 150th Open at St Andrews.

In another boost from the strategic alliance between the European Tour and the PGA Tour, the prize-money for next year’s Irish Open has been increased considerably to $6 million.

“I think it's wonderful for everyone involved,” said Rory McIlroy, chairman of the PGA Tour’s Players Advisory Council, in delivering his verdict on that and the co-sanctioning of the Scottish Open along with the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship in the US.

“I've always said we're all in this thing together and we need to be pulling in the same direction and this is the start of it, which is great.”

