Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth has spoken about how he couldn’t resist the temptation to play at North Berwick for the first time in the build up to this week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

Major winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were part of a group that played at North Berwick Golf Club on Tuesday night. Picture: North Berwick Golf Club

A day after Rickie Fowler had been out for a game on the historic West Links, Spieth joined fellow major winner Justin Thomas for a hit on Tuesday evening after already playing nine holes at The Renaissance Club earlier in the day.

“I've never played 27 holes on a Tuesday of a tournament week,” admitted Spieth, speaking in a press conference on the eve of the $9 million Rolex Series event, which features eight of the world’s top ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ten years ago, I walked it when The Open was at Muirfield, my brother and dad and friends and Michael [Greller, his caddie] were all playing one of the evenings.

Jordan Spieth talks to the media during a press conference prior to the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

“As it was Open week, I didn't want to go out and play another round and I walked the last four holes and thought they were just stunning, really impressive holes.

“I know the history of North Berwick and I didn't play it last year and so this year, when Cameron, my coach, and his son were going to go out and play, I thought I would just go out there maybe with a few clubs and chip-and-putt and walk with them.

“I ended up taking my bag and played all 18 holes. Played the first few and was like, I can't really quit on nine on a links like you can in the States and I know that the last five, six holes are just incredible.

“I went out there and we were with Justin and his dad as well. It was just a fun evening to play golf. We don't really get a lot of fun, random rounds on the road, and that was one to take advantage of.”

Around 100 people were following the group by the time they got round to the final few holes. “Take your pick,” replied Spieth to being asked if he had any favourite holes before adding: “15 and 16 were pretty incredible.”