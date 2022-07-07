Jordan Spieth fears 150th Open could be 'wedge contest' at St Andrews

Gary Player, a three-time Open champion, has said he fears the Fife venue could be shown up as “obsolete” by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau if the milestone event is played in little or no wind.

Speaking as fellow American Cameron Tringale opened with a 61 at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian to set the pace in the Genesis Scottish Open, Spieth also expressed concerns about low scoring next week.

“Yeah, I think it might be,” replied the American, who opened with a 68 in East Lothian, when asked if St Andrews can ever be too easy.

Jordan Spieth tees off on the second hole at The Renaissance Club in the Genesis Scottish Open. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Referring to the last Open at St Andrews, he added: “It’s hard for me to tell given 2015 we had so much wind that we couldn’t even play. But I think if it’s like it was this morning out here, it’s just a wedge contest, really.

“It was not necessarily built for today’s technology. But I think that even a nice 10-15mph an hour would show something to it.

“It doesn’t look like we are going to get any rain, so I think the defence could be how fast it plays.

“It could get like Muirfield was in 2013 and I think that regardless of wind conditions, that would change the golf course significantly and make it challenging to hold fairways and greens.”

Spieth finished fourth seven years ago when he was going for a grand slam after winning both The Masters and US Open before arriving at St Andrews.

“I'm somebody who believes that courses are designed to play from certain places each hole,” he added. “And it's nice when that's how you play them because that was the design of it.