Jordan Smith wins two cars - one for him and one for caddie - in Genesis Scottish Open

In what is believed to be a first in the game, Smith’s hole-in-one at the 186-yard 17th at the East Lothian venue not only earned him a flashy new car from the title sponsor but also one for his looper. For the record, Smith won a Genesis Electrified GV70 while Matton now owns a Genesis GV60.
Unlike the opening day, the hole for the second circuit had been cut where an ace certainly looked a possibility and, though Smith’s 6-iron landed about 20 feet, it fed down the slope into the hole.
“Anything right of the pin would catch the slope and I was lucky enough that it did,” said Smith after signing for a 69 to sit on three-under at the halfway stage in the Rolex Series event. “Even though we couldn't see it, the crowd went nuts.”
On reaching the green, one fan sitting in the grandstand behind the green shouted in a Scottish voice to Smith: “What are you doing with your old car?”
By sheer coincidence, both Smith and Matton had driven to East Lothian in their own cars. “Might have to ship it back somehow,” said Smith of his new motor.
Welcoming the move to reward a caddie as well for golf’s rarest feat, he admitted it had been a sweet moment for both of them:
“We grew up playing golf together down in Wiltshire, and he was one of my ushers in my wedding,” said Smith. “We've known each other for a long time.”