Dutchman Joost Luiten, who holds a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the BMW International Open in Munich, reckons golf fans around Europe aren’t missing the likes of Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter as much as those players might think.

Joost Luiten acknowledges the fans after moving into a three-shot lead in the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Over the past few weeks, fans have turned out in force in Belgium for the Soudal Open and the Netherlands for the KLM Open and now in Germany for the latest DP World Tour event.

There was a huge turnout at Golfclub München Eichenried, where Luiten shot a brilliant bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to set up an opportunity to secure his seventh success on the circuit but first since 2018.

“We have some great events, especially in Europe, where people come and watch,” he told Scotland on Sunday. “That’s what we need. For sure in Asia sometimes, there is nobody, but it’s a different culture there and different weather and different type of people. It’s more for the TV there.

“But I think those are important for the DP World Tour as well. I think it’s not only about getting the crowd in; it’s also about getting the product out on TV and into the homes of the people.”

This week’s $2 million event lacks star names and lost one of its headliners, Germany’s Yannick Paul, due to an untimely back injury before he’d teed off in the opening round on Thursday.

However, neither of those factors have dampened the enthusiasm of the spectators, showing once again that rumours of the DP World Tour’s demise are perhaps being greatly exaggerated.

“That’s why we are still here and maybe the big names, the Sergios and the Ian Poulters, left and are gone,” added Luiten of players like himself being perfectly content to play for purses of $2 million.

“But there will be new young guys coming through. They will show their face and people will start to appreciate them and be a fan of those young lads. We need to give it time as well as there is a shift going on and that doesn’t happen overnight. It needs time.”

On the evidence of his performance so far this week, Luiten looks in good shape to play a prominent role in the DP World Tour going forward, no matter what the landscape will look like through a commercial merger with his home circuit, the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

“The better the level, the more it will push me,” said the 37-year-old, who is being chased in Bavaria by his compatriot and former St Andrews Links Trophy winner, Daan Huizing.

“The boys are getting younger and younger coming on tour. One day that was me and now I am old and experienced a bit more. But I can still beat them in good weeks and that’s what keeps me going.”

Former Scottish Open champion Edoardo Molinari sits in a group three off the lead. “It would be extremely satisfying with everything that has been going on,” said the Italian of his role as one of Luke Donald’s vice captains for the Ryder Cup in Rome in September and also being a member of the DP World Tour tournament committee.