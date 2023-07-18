Just Stop Oil protestors have been warned: Stay out of Jon Rahm’s way if the Spaniard is having a bad hole at Royal Liverpool in the 151st Open.

Jon Rahm shelters under his umbrella on a wet practice day for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

After protests alrady this year at the World Snooker Championship, Grand National, British Grand Prix and Wimbledon, the final men’s major of the year could be the latest target from Thursday onwards at the Hoylake venue.

Organisers of the event admitted earlier in the year it will be “challenging” to prevent it from being disrupted in some shape or form but have robust plans at the point of entry to the course.

Asked if he’d be tempted to intervene, as England cricket player Jonny Bairstow did by carrying a protestor off the Lord’s pitch in the Second Ashes Test, world No 3 Rahm said: “Well, I don't know. I do have a reputation (of having a temper), so I hope they don't catch me on a bad hole (laughing).

“I know they're going for an impact. I saw a couple of them intervening in Wimbledon, and obviously this looks like it could be a perfect spot.”

While he wasn’t aware of it, players and caddies have been issued with instructions by the R&A urging them not to tackle any protester. “You don't want to disrupt play, which they're trying, so, if it happens where I'm at, I'm obviously going to try to clean up as quickly as possible so we can resume play,” added Rahm.

“Being a golf course in a bigger area they might have more room to run around and do what they need to do, but what I can assure you is you don't want to get hit by a golf ball. Whether it's on purpose or even by accident, you don't want to be caught in the middle of that.”

Meanwhile, Rahm offered his view on whether players who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour as others jumped ship to join LIV Golf should be compensated if a planned commercial alliance brings them all to the same table again.