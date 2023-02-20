Finally. It’s taken a lot longer than it should have but Jon Rahm is now in his rightful position as world No 1 again and there’s probably not a single person who’d dispute that.

Jon Rahm with tournament host Tiger Woods after being presented with the trophy following his win in The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Picture: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images.

The Spaniard’s hard-earned two-shot win over Max Homa in The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles continued a remarkable run of form.

Rahm has now tasted victory five times in his last nine worldwide starts, having also landed the Acciona Open de Espana and DP World Tour Championship towards the end of last year then the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express before this latest triumph in a blistering start to 2023 on the PGA Tour,

"I'm having the best season of my life," admitted Rahm, who, in less than two months, has earned more than $9 million and joined Johnny Miller, who achieved the feat in 1974 and 1975, and Arnold Palmer in 1961 as the fastest players to reach three victories on the US circuit before 1 March.

On a thrilling final day in California, Rahm quickly lost a three-shot overnight lead, regained it after eight holes before then finding himself a shot behind local hero and 2021 winner Homa with six holes to play.

Rahm then rolled in a long putt for a birdie-2 at the 14th before almost making a hole-in-one with his 8-iron tee shot at the short 16th, knowing from the second he hit the shot that it had a chance.

"I guess I just keep doing what I've been doing," said Rahm in reply to being asked how he planned to try and keep his momentum going. "I've been obviously doing a lot of the things I needed to do properly every single day and that's the important thing, right? Just keeping that daily process as good as I have been.

“Obviously I've been extremely disciplined my whole career, but right now I'm seeing the dividends of a lot of the hard work over the years. So just keep doing the small things and keep enjoying it, having fun.”