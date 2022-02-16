Jon Rahm hails winning Seve Ballesteros Award as 'huge honour'

The Spaniard picked up the accolade for the second time in three years after a season that saw him win his first major in the US Open at Torrey Pines.

He also spent 27 weeks as world No 1 and was Europe’s leading points scorer in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

For the first time this year, Player of the Year award now also incorporates the former Golfer of the Year award into one singular honour.

Jon Rahm receives the Seve Ballesteros Award from European Tour Group chief executive Keith Pelley in Los Angeles. Picture: Ben Jared/PGA Tour.

The change has been made to help further commemorate Ballesteros’ incredible legacy as the European Tour group embarks on its 50th anniversary year.

“Winning anything with Seve’s name on it is a huge honour for me, as is the fact that this is voted for by the players of the DP World Tour,” said Rahm.

“It is very unique to be recognised by your peers like this. It is a true honour to be able to win this award for a second time and hopefully I can continue to make the DP World Tour proud.”

The 27-year-old was presented with the trophy by Keith Pelley, chief xecutive of the European Tour group, in Los Angeles ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational.

“In the first year of this being the tour’s combined Player of the Year award named in honour of one Spanish great, it is fitting the winner is another incredible Spaniard who is creating his own remarkable legacy on the global stage,” said Pelley.

“Jon’s form throughout 2021 was simply outstanding and his victory at the US Open, in front of his family, was undoubtedly a highlight that will live long in the memory.

“That cemented his place among the pantheon of Europe’s all-time leading players and his contribution in the colours of Europe at the Ryder Cup also demonstrated what an extraordinary competitor he is.”

Rahm was just the fourth Spanish player to win a major after Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.