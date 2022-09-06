Jon Rahm 'bugged' by LIV golfers pushing out DP World Tour card holders

Jon Rahm talks during a press conference prior to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

The presence of 17 players from Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed breakaway circuit in the $8 million Rolex Series event has led to the majority of last year’s Challenge Tour graduates missing out.

They include Rahm’s fellow Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Herdia and Scot Craig Howie, who sit 134th and 137th respectively in the DP World Tour Rankings and are running out of time to climb inside the top 120.

Rahm is unhappy about them missing out on a potential career-changing week due to the likes of American Talor Gooch and Mexican Abraham Ancer trying to secure world ranking points, which are currently unavailable in LIV Golf events.

Referring to Garcia-Heredia, Rahm: “He is a good friend of mine. It doesn't hurt me, but it does bug me that somebody who has played 20 DP World events this year cannot be given the opportunity to play a flagship event because some people are being given an opportunity when they couldn't care any less about the event.

“They don't know the history of this event. They are only here because they are trying to get World Ranking points and trying to finish in the top 50 – and that's clear as day.”

Rahm said he feels there's “more animosity going on in the world of golf than we've ever had” but is keeping a positive outlook.

“To an extent, I can see it as change that was maybe needed because things haven't changed in a very long time in the world of golf and something needs to be done,” he added.