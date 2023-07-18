Masters champion Jon Rahm reckons Bob MacIntyre should be in the European team for the Ryder Cup in Rome later this year on the back of his stunning Genesis Scottish Open finish on Sunday.

Jon Rahm and Bob MacIntyre of Scotland shake hands after playing in the DP World Tour Championship last November. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Speaking in his press conference for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, the Spaniard joined Shane Lowry in expressing his hope that MacIntyre is now one of the 12 players in Luke Donald’s side at Marco Simone Golf Club in September.

Referring to MacIntyre’s DS Automobiles Italian Open on the Ryder Cup course in September, Rahm said: “Well, given the fact that he beat Rory [McIlroy] and Fitzy [Matt Fitzpatrick] last year, I think his chances were always good, but he's definitely been in good form lately, playing good golf.

“He had a good chance in Denmark (the Made in HimmerLand event the week before the Genesis Scottish Open). He played really good last week.”

To the delight of the home fans, the Oban man produced a wonder shot - a 3-wood from 212 yards to around three feet to set up a 72nd-hole birdie - at The Renaissance Club to think he’d done enough to become the first Scot since Colin Montgomerie in 1999 to win the Scottish Open.

But a birdie-birdie finish from McIlroy denied him as the four-time major winner landed his first-ever win in the game’s cradle.

“It was an incredible finish by Rory,” added Rahm, who skipped the Rolex Series event on this occasion. “Even though that pin on 17 might have been the easier one, in the last hour or so of broadcast, I didn't see anybody get within 20 feet. To finish the way he did was absolutely incredible.

“It was unfortunate that he [MacIntyre) made that bogey on 16, but that birdie on 18 was nothing short of miraculous. Got a little lucky on the tee shot and hitting that second shot into the green was incredible.