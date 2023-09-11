All Sections
John Wood is new St Andrews 'keeper of green' as Gordon McKie takes on new role

John Wood has been appointed as the tenth ‘keeper of the green’ for the Old Course at St Andrews, where he will succeed Gordon McKie as he takes on a new role.
By Martin Dempster
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
 Comment
John Wood has been appointed as the 'keeper of the green' for the Old Course at St Andrews. Picture: St Andrews Links TrustJohn Wood has been appointed as the 'keeper of the green' for the Old Course at St Andrews. Picture: St Andrews Links Trust
John Wood has been appointed as the 'keeper of the green' for the Old Course at St Andrews. Picture: St Andrews Links Trust

Wood, will also oversee both the New and Jubilee courses for St Andrews Links Trust, previously served as deputy course manager at the Old Course from 2006-2011 before becoming course manager at the Castle Course for St Andrews Links Trust in 2015. He also has previous experience at Trevose, Portmarnock, Doonbeg and Pinehurst.

He said: “I’m incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to carry on the great work of Gordon and everyone who has gone before him here at the Home of Golf. The Old Course in particular holds a special place in the hearts of golfers around the world and to have the responsibility of maintaining something which means so much to so many people is a privilege.”

McKie has been course manager at the Old Course for the past 16 years, during which time he has welcomed multiple championships, including three Open Championships in 2010, 2015 and The 150th Open in 2022, two Women’s Open’s in 2007 and 2013 and the Senior Open Championship in 2018.

He will remain with St Andrews Links Trust, taking on a new role of greenkeeping operations manager. He said: “It has been the honour of a lifetime to oversee the Old Course for 16 years and I know how fortunate I’ve been to have been given such a responsibility. It is a role which has surpassed all my expectations and to have worked on so many major championships with such a great team has been an incredible experience.

“I am excited to be able to begin a new chapter focussing on another passion of mine, which is nurturing and developing talent. St Andrews Links Trust has always been a great learning environment and I believe we can continue to attract and develop the very best in the industry.”

The restructure within the greenkeeping team at St Andrews Links Trust will see Graeme Taylor move from course ,anager of the New and Jubilee courses to the Castle Course while Kevin Muir will continue to lead the team at the Eden, Strathtyrum and Balgove courses.

