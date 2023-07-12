Scotland star John McGinn enjoyed a dream day on the golf course in the Genesis Scottish Open Pro Am - but he’s hoping the Euro 2024 Finals will get in the way of a repeat this time next year.

Bob Macintyre and John McGinn look on as one of the other players in their group hits a shot in the Genesis Scottish Open Pro Am at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The Aston Villa midfielder joined Scotland team-mate Scott McTominay and actor Dougray Scott in an amateur team at The Renaissance Club, where they played with Billy Horschel for the first nine holes before being joined by Bob MacIntyre on their back nine.

They carded a nine-under-par 61, which came up just short, but the smile on McGinn’s face afterwards suggested he enjoyed it almost as much as starring in front of the Tartan Army in a dark blue jersey.

“It was an amazing experience,” he said. “Loads of footballers dream of being golfers and we obviously get a wee bit addicted to it. Some good holes, some bad holes but, overall, better than The Belfry when I played there last year (in the Betfred British Masters Pro Am), so delighted.

“At The Belfry, I topped it off the first - but today I started with a clean one. But, to be fair, Bob put on an exhibition and we nearly won it.

“It was easy going (playing with Horschel and Bob). They were saying it was good for them as well as they loved chatting about football and Bob is obviously a big Scotland fan as well.

“Just brilliant down-to-earth guys and so talented; it was just a privilege to be that close to them and seeing how good they are in what is such a hard trade to be so successful in.”

Scotland have started with four straight wins in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, putting Steve Clarke’s side in a strong position to qualify for next summer’s finals in Germany, where the final is set to be played in Berlin during Genesis Scottish Open week.

“I’m not jinxing anything,” said McGinn, smiling. “We’ve got work to do before then. But obviously I think everybody is excited. I was in Edinburgh last night and, as I saw from everybody I bumped into, I think you forget how much an impact the team is having on the whole country. Everybody is buzzing and feeling so positive.

“Some people have booked their flights, but we’ve got work to do. When we are all training, in the back of your head you are training for a big year, not only club level but national level as well.

“It’s good to have that impact. Even today, Scottie was commenting on how there is such a big support and how everyone is so proud to be Scottish.”

Asked how McGinn, a member at Windyhill Golf Club on the outskirts of Glasgow, had played, MacIntyre, laughing out loud, said: “Thankfully, he’s better in a Scotland shirt!”