John McGinn creates a stir at The Belfry as Aston Villa star tees up alongside Bob MacIntyre

McGinn, who plays for Aston Villa, and former Chelsea defender John Terry joined MacIntyre, Scotland’s top-ranked male golfer, for a fun hit on the Brabazon Course at the four-time Ryder Cup venue.
The group also included Alex Lowes, an English motorcycle racer who won the British Superbike Championship in 2013.
“Absolutely brilliant,” said MacIntyre of his playing partners during a short suspension of play due to a deluge at the Sutton Coldfield course.
Commenting on the large number of fans following them, he added with a smile: “They are not only out there to see me, they are out there to see McGinn and Terry and Alex.”
Earlier in the year, MacIntyre enjoyed meeting Scotland captain Andy Robertson for the first time at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club.
Robertson played with former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel in that pro-am before spending some time with MacIntyre afterwards.
“I was nervous today playing with him,” said the Oban man of finding himself in McGinn’s company out on the course on this occasion. “Then, when you get talking to him, he is nervous to play with me or play in events.”
MacIntyre has been paired with 2007 winner Lee Westwood and Spaniard Adri Arnaus, fresh from a breakthrough DP World Tour win on Sunday, in the opening two rounds at The Belfry.
“I think down here this week, they will be following Lee Westwood rather than Bob MacIntyre,” said the Scot, “but it's always good.”