Clydebank pro John Henry carded a four-under 68 in a strong wind at Dumbarnie Links to win the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour Grand Final.

Playing off the black tees at 6,900 yards on the Clive Clark-designed course, Henry carded an impressive four-under-par 68 to win by two shots from fellow pro John Gallagher of Duddingston. Henry carded six birdies in halves of 35-33 to come out on top in an event comprising 12 players - the top six professionals and top six amateurs - from the circuit’s Order of Merit.

“I hit the ball great and played superb from tee to green,” said Henry, the brother of former DP World Tour player Scott. “Ideally, I would have liked to have holed a few more putts but it’s never easy on the greens when you’re getting battered with the wind. I had a fellow pro and friend, Brendan McCarroll, caddying for me. Brendan stays with me when he’s in Scotland playing the Get Back to Golf Tour and also Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Pro Tour and he really helped me stay calm and keep me in the present, which was great.

“I love playing this tour and massive thanks to Alan Tait for running it, and also to all the sponsors and host venues for giving guys like me more opportunities to play more competitive golf.”

Former Scottish Amateur champion Gallagher finished a shot ahead of Scott Grant in third place, with Neil Henderson claiming fourth spot on 72. Leven’s James White was leading amateur after posting a two-over 74. The finalists all received a goodie bag worth £400 from various sponsors and, as well as his first-place cheque, Henry also wins a seven-night golf trip for two to Orlando in Florida.

Circuit founder Tait said: “I set the tour up as a complete one off in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, just to get the guys out the house and back on the course with a card in their hand. I know first hand, the importance of keeping our elite players competitive and the idea was just to give them a few games during Covid. Never in my wildest dreams did I think the tour would prove so popular and grow the way it has, hence here we are 3 years later. No one is going to get rich playing the wee tour, however for me personally it ticks many boxes and that was my concept from the outset.

“Flexible, relaxed, competitive, friendly, sociable, supporting Scottish clubs and venues and helping create new friendships, as well as cementing old ones. As long as there is a demand and a desire from the players wanting to play, then I’ll do my bit and continue to try and make the tour bigger and better for years to come. I’m already thinking about what I can do for 2023.”