John Henry won the latest Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour event at Ladybank. Picture: PGA EuroPro Tour

The Clydebank professional carded six birdies and one bogey at Ladybank to win the circuit’s latest event with a 66.

Henry, who pipped The Renaissance Club’s Neil Henderson by a shot, said: “I played lovely.

“I said to the guys I was going to hit driver at all the par 4s and 5s to test my driving under pressure with a card in my hand around a tough tight course, which I did and it paid off.

“I’ve loved playing the tour again this year. Great courses and a chance to win a few quid.

“I’ve now qualified on the order of merit and have booked my spot at the Grand Final at Dumbarnie, which I’m really looking forward to.”

Drumoig professional Jordan Brown narrowly leads the order of merit from amateur James White of Leven, with both those players having also booked their places for the Fife finale.

The top six pros and the top six ams from the end-of-season order of merit will compete in the grand final over the Clive Clark-designed course at Dumbarnie on Sunday.

The 14th and final event on the 2022 schedule is underway at Lansdowne Blairgowrie and runs until Friday.

