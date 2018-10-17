Johan Moberg wins World Hickory Open in East Lothian

It was a Swede success in East Lothian for Johan Moberg as he was rewarded for his persistence in the event over the years by winning the £6,000 World Hickory Open for the first time, writes Martin Dempster.

Being held back on Scotland’s Golf Coast after a short stint in Angus, Moberg carded scores of 73 and 71 over Gullane No 3 to claim the coveted title, won twice in recent years by Sandy Lyle.

Moberg won by one shot from England’s Andrew Marshall as Carnoustie’s Fraser Mann, the defending champion, had to settle for joint 12th after a second- round 82.

Organisers were delighted with entrants from more than a dozen countries and, out of the 120-plus golfers, over 20 arrived from both Switzerland and Sweden.

“We were very fortunate with the weather this week and, as a result, we saw some extremely good and competitive golf,” said Hamish Steedman, chairman of the World Hickory Open.

“We had our largest international field to date and it was so exciting to see the WHO go from strength to strength. The camaraderie amongst the participants was very evident all week. We look forward to welcoming all participants back.”

Councillor John McMillan, East Lothian Council spokesperson for economic development and tourism, welcomed the competitors on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

He said: “Hopefully the players will return, year after year, encouraging friends and family to discover all that East Lothian has to offer, on and off the golf course.”