Jennifer Saxton records third Scottish success on trot in St Rule Trophy

Dunfernline's Jennifer Saxton won the St Rule Trophy, which is played on the New and Old Courses at St Andrews

After going out in three-under, Saxton had the wind taken out of her sails as she joined a long list of players to be bitten by the 11th.

But, in a gutsy reaction, she then birdied the 13th, 15th and 16th before making an eagle-3 at the 17th to close with a 72.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having opened with rounds of 74 and 70 on the New Course on Saturday, she finished with a nine-under total, winning by three shots as she landed another home triumph after wins from Hazel MacGarvie and Hannah Darling in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Scottish champion Chloe Goadby (St Regulus) signed for seven birdies as she also signed off the same score to share second spot with three others American Meghan Stasi, Northern Ireland’s Beth Coulter and Lucy Jamieson from England.

In the Scottish Men’s Open a Cruden Bay, it was an English 1-2 as Fulford’s Charlie Thornton pipped compatriot John Gough (Beaconsfield).

Gough, winner of this year’s Lytham Trophy, led by three shots heading into the final round but, while he had to settle for a 70, Thornton closed with a 66 to claim the title on two-under.

Porthlethen’s Ben Murray was the top Scot, sharing third place with Irishman Hugh Foley on four-over.