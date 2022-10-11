Jeff Wright storms to seven-shot success in The Renaissance Club Classic

Jeff Wright with his array of prizes for winning The Renaissance Club Classic in East Lothian. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

The Forres man shared the lead with Blairgowrie amateur Connor Graham after the pair carded matching five-under-par 66s in the opening round at the East Lothian venue.

Wright then reeled off six straight pars at the start of his second circuit before bursting clear of a strong field as he followed an eagle-3 at the seventh with four birdies in the next seven holes.

He went on to sign for a bogey-free 65, having only dropped one shot the previous day, to finish on 11-under-par.

As teenager Graham ended up in a share of seventh following a 76, Greg Dalziel (73-65) and Order of Merit leader Danny Kay (68-70), who is attached to The Renaissance Club, shared second spot on four-under.

Recent Highland Golf Links Pro-Am winner Tom Higson (70-69) finished fourth on three-under, with Neil Fenwick, another player who is based at the host club, and Englishman Jordan Sundborg the only others to break par as they shot matching scores of 69-72 for one-under totals.

It was a second success for Wright on Paul Lawrie’s circuit after pipping DP World Tour player David Law in last season’s Pollok Open.

Wright, who picked up a £4,200 cheque for this effort, has been playing mainly on the PGA EuroPro Tour, which is set to be scrapped at the end of this season.

But the 29-year-old was among a group of Scots to progress in a series of DP World Tour Qualifying School first stages around Europe in recent weeks.

Wright’s win came after Chris Curran and Rhys Thompson had landed triumphs in the Ladybank Masters and Leven Links Classic respectively on the Tartan Pro Tour.

The circuit continues with the Panmure Masters later this week before the season-ending Carnoustie Tour Championship is held next week.