James Wilson is latest Scot chasing South African Amateur success

Balmore's James Wilson stepped up his bid to add to Scotland's winning streak in the South African Amateur Championship by reaching the quarter-finals in Johannesburg.

Bidding to claim a fifth tartan triumph in the event since 2011, Wilson produced two strong performances to keep his title hopes alive at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club.

He beat Cole Stevens (Parkview) by one hole in the second round, making a birdie-2 at the 16th to get his nose in front before halving the last in birdie-4s.

Wilson then found himself one down early on against Robin Williams (Peterborough Milton) in the afternoon before winning five holes in a row, four of them with birdies.

The 2018 Welsh Open Stroke-Play champion now meets promising young South African Christiaan Maas as he bids to emulate triumphs in this event by Michael Stewart (2011), Brian Soutar (2012), Daniel Young (2015) and Craig Ross (2016).

Connor Wilson (Castle Park) and Darren Howie (Peebles) both bowed out in the second round, the latter losing at the 19th to Aneurin Gounden after being one up with one to play.

***

Kevin Duncan sits in the top 10 heading into the final round of the ProGolf Tour's Casa Green Open in Morroco.

He added a 67 to an opening 70 for a six-under total, tying for eighth but six shots off the lead, held by England's James Wilson (65-66).

Former Scottish Amateur champion Chris Robb (five-under) and Christopher Maclean are also inside the top 20.

***

Scottish duo Ali Thurlow and Ross Cameron both made early exits in the opening event of the new Alps Tour campaign.

Murrayfield man Thurlow, who is in his rookie campaign, carded five birdies in a one-under-par 71 in the second round of the Ein Bay Open at Sokhna Golf Club in Egypt.

But, following a first-day 76, that left him one shot outside the cut-off mark on three-over, with Cameron also falling just short after rounds of 73-74.

Spaniard Victor Pastor Rufian leads by a shot on nine-under.

