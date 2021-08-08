James White savours 'brilliant' Leven Gold Medal win

Lundin's James White shows off the Leven Gold Medal after his two-shot success. Picture: Rachael McQueen

The 33-year-old Lundin player, who had already landed the East of Scotland Open at his home club this summer, followed opening rounds of 69 and 68 in the American Golf-sponsored event with bogey-free 65 in the third circuit.

That gave him a four-shot lead heading into the final round and a closing 69 gave White, who had twice finished second in the event to fellow Fifer Brian Soutar, a winning 13-under 271 total.

“It feels brilliant as I have played in this event more or less every year since 2004,” said White, who only missed out during a short spell in the professional ranks before being reinstated in 2017.

“I didn’t really get it going on Saturday, so it was a bonus to be just one behind after 36 holes.

“I then played well in the third round, when I made six birdies and missed a few more chances.

“In the last round, I wasn’t brilliant, but my brother Robbie, who was caddying for me, told me that Andrew Davidson was in on -11 when I had two holes to and it was quite comfortable in the end.”

Davidson finished second, with halfway leader Scott Crichton five shots further back in third.

White works as an area manager for Cobra Puma Golf and said: “It will be back to normal for me tomorrow as I’ve got a 9.30am appointment at Irvine Bogside.

“Nothing really changes for me despite my two wins this summer. I’ll be staying as a weekend golfer.”

