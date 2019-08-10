James Ross claims first PGA EuroPro Tour title triumph

Royal Burgess man James Ross recorded a maiden win on the PGA EuroPro Tour by topping a Scottish-dominated leaderboard in The Nokia Masters at Mannings Heath in West Sussex.

On a tense final day, Ross closed with a one-under-par 71 for a 13-under 203 total, winning by a shot from compatriot Calum Fyfe (70) and English amateur Bradley Bawden (70).

Two other Saltire-standard bearers Daniel Young and Ryan Campbell had also been in contention for the title before finishing fourth and joint-fifth respectively following closing 71s.

Ross, a former Palmer Cup player, spends most of his time these days in Texas and is getting married to his American fiancee three weeks’ today.

“It was very tough,” he said of a final round that was played in strong wind. “I managed to stay patient I thought.

“I had no real idea what the scores were, to be honest up until the 13th. I knew that the guys in our group were all kind of similar. It certainly wasn’t easy out there.

“You’d think so (enjoying playing in heavy winds), being from Scotland but I’ve never been a fan of playing in serious wind like that. I guess I will like it now!”

Dunbar’s Neil Fenwick, who led at the start of the day, slipped to joint-seventh after a closinf 76.

The win moves Rossup to eleventh in the Race To Desert Springs while Young, who won the Desert Orchid Scottish Masters at Macdonald Spey Valley lost month, is up to fourth.

Meanwhile, Paul Lawrie came agonisingly close to landing another Scottish success in the Farmfoods British Par Championship at Nailcote Hall.

The Aberdonian was pipped by a shot for the title by Swede Jarmo Sandelin after carding a sevev-under-par 101 total in the 36-hole event.

