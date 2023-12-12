James Morgan's win in the Cameron Corbett Vase at Haggs Castle helped him top the Scottish Men's Order of Merit.

Longniddry’s James Morgan reckons an unexpected blow of seeing his spell at college in the United States ended prematurely has been softened by topping the 2023 Scottish Golf Men’s Order of Merit.

Morgan claimed the crown after enjoying a breakthrough year, which saw Milngavie’s Lorna McClymont finish as the Scottish women’s No 1 while Summer Elliot (Inverness) and Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links) landed the girls’ and boys’ titles respectively.

Winning the Tennant Cup at Glasgow Golf Club in June was the springboard for Morgan’s title triumph, backing that up by finishing second in the 50th East of Scotland Open at Lundin before also claiming victory in the Cameron Corbett Vase at Haggs Castle.

Lorna McClymont won the Welsh Women's Open at Prestatyn before successfully defending her title in the Irish equivalent at Woodbrook. Picture: Wales Golf

He finished the season with 555 points to top the standings ahead of Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham, who, helped by winning the Scottish Men’s Open at Meldrum House, picked up 540 points. The Roxburghe’s Jack McDonald was third on 485.

“It feels great to win the Scottish Order of Merit this year,” said Morgan of following Castle Park’s Connor Wilson on the roll of honour after Graham also ended up being pipped for the prize in 2022.

“Honestly, it wasn’t one of my goals for the summer season but, as I continued to play good golf, it was something that came to the forefront of my attention and by the Scottish Amateur at Dornoch it was something that I was determined to try and win.

“Winning the Order of Merit this year has given me the opportunity to be part of the Scottish men’s high performance squad, which is something I also didn’t think was possible at the start of the season."

Summer Elliot recorded an impressive hat-trick of victories as the Inverness player claimed the girls' title.

Morgan graduated from the University of Memphis earlier in the year before heading back to do his Masters only to suddenly find out that he could no longer play for the Tigers team.

“After I got back from my second event, I was told there was a mistake with my eligibility and I was ineligible to compete as I had used all of my eligibility up,” he explained. “It was a mistake by our compliance department and was tough to take.

“I won’t be able to play in the spring and that’s why I have made the decision to come home after this semester finishes up. Not ideal at all but, at the same time, I am very excited about a new challenge next season with new events and a trip to South Africa (as part of a Scottish Golf squad) in January is never a bad thing either.”

Helped by her early-season wins in Welsh and Irish Women’s Opens as well as a high finish in Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open, McClymont finished with a total of 1085 points to top the women’s points table ahead of Dunfermline’s Jen Saxton (955) and Murcar’s Jasmine Mackintosh (730).

Bruntsfield Links member Aidan Lawson topped the 2023 Scottish Golf Boys' Order of Merit

Rising star Elliot recorded a brilliant title hat-trick in the Paul Lawrie Foundation Junior Jug, Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters and Stephen Gallacher Foundation Vase as she amassed 925 points. That gave her victory in the girls’ title battle from Dunfermline’s Evie McCallum (780), with Paul Lawrie Golf Centre’s Ruby Watt third on 425.