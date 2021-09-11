Jack South shoots 59 at Leven Links to win Motocaddy Masters

Jack South shows off the trophy after winning The Motocaddy Masters at Leven Links. Picture: PGA EuroPro Tour.

South started the day three shots back from overnight leader William Harrold and produced the most spectacular round in PGA EuroPro Tour history to come out on top by two shots with a 20-under 190 total.

He began with birdies at the first and second before going out in 27 to set all eyes on the Birmingham golfer as he hit the back nine having gone on a streak of five birdies from five to nine.

The Tippity Green golfer continued to apply the pressure and made birdies at 11 and 12 to be nine under through 12 and two clear of Jack Davidson.

Davidson had his own 59 watch earlier on and ended up signing for a 10-under-par 60 to finish third.

South's work wasn't finished, knowing he needed to make two further birdies for a 59 and made one at the par-4 14th meaning he only needed one more from his remaining four holes and that he did at the 16th with a 50-footer.

With the experienced Paul Maddy on the bag, South steered the ball home on the 17th and 18th plotting his ball 20ft from the hole knowing a two-putt would seal the 59 and bonus and that was what he did.

He said: "Just out of this world. It's a phenomenal feeling It's been such a hard year, I've worked so hard without any reward.

"IMy fiancé and I Samantha have got a little boy coming in January, I found out that last week. It's just motivated me so much to get to where I want to be, thank you to the EuroPro for giving us this opportunity week in week out. She was crying on the phone."

South is part of the Cobra Puma NXT LVL Squad and with that claimed their bonus for shooting a 60 or better for £60,000. The win sees South jump 55 places to 11th on the PGA EuroPro Tour order of merit.

