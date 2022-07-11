Three-time winner Jack Nicklaus speaks at a press conference in the build up to The 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Joining Jack Nicklaus in St Andrews in the week he’s set to receive honorary citizenship are his nearest and dearest.

Wife Barbara is present and, as has always been the case, they are staying at Rufflets – the same room every time – on the outskirts of the town.

They’ve been accompanied by three of their sons – Jack, Gary and Michael – as well as daughter Nan, plus other family members.

Golfers aren’t normally joined by family when they conduct pre-event press conferences, but, as Nicklaus spoke in the build-up to the 150th Open, there was no disguising what it meant to the game’s greatest player for everything he does this week to be a family affair.

“I think it's very special that they wanted to come,” Nicklaus told The Scotsman. “They were here when I finished in 2005. And they're here again today. That's very special to me.

“And to think that they want to come watch the old man say a few words, I think, is very nice. Very honoured by that.”

The 18-time major winner didn’t attend the last two Opens at St Andrews in 2010 and 2015. He didn’t want to “dilute” his farewell on the Swilcan Bridge 17 years ago.

When you are offered the freedom of the home of golf, though, then you simply can’t say ‘no’, even when you’ve already been made an honorary member of St Andrews Golf Club, been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of St Andrews also also become an honorary member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

On this occasion, Nicklaus will be honoured at Younger Hall as part of a ceremony that will also include the University of St Andrews granting honorary degrees to Lee Trevino, Sir Bob Charles, Sandy Lyle, Catriona Matthew and Jose Maria Olazabal.

“When I got the invitation this time to be an honorary citizen of St Andrews and to follow Bobby Jones and Benjamin Franklin, I've got to come back. So to be back is fantastic,” he said, smiling.

Two of his three Open triumphs came at St Andrews in 1970 and 1978. “Well, that's part of my speech,” he replied to being asked what makes the place so magical.

“When I came here in 1964, I couldn't believe that St Andrews was a golf course that would still test golfers of that time. Now, that's, what, 60 years ago? Close. Anyway, it still tests the golfers at this time.

“The conditions, the weather, where you choose to put the pins, whether the golf course gets dry, whether the golf course gets wet, all those things that make St Andrews a magical place.”

In one of his first acts as an honorary citizen, Nicklaus will attend the Champions’ Dinner on Tuesday night. Two-time winner Greg Norman, now LIV Golf’s leader, will not be in attendance. He wasn’t invited by the R&A.