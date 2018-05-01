Jack McDonald signs for Bounce Sport

Scotland’s three representatives in the 2015 Walker Cup at Royal Lytham have been reunited after Jack McDonald joined Grant Forrest and Ewen Ferguson in being represented by an Edinburgh-based management company.

Bounce Sport also have another of the country’s talented young professionals, Robert MacIntyre, on their books, as well as Ryder Cup player Stephen Gallacher, and McDonald is delighted to have signed up following his recent departure from International Sports Management (ISM).

“I am really excited about things going forward,” said the 25-year-old Ayrshireman, pictured, who enjoyed a gliterring amateur career before turning professional just under two years ago. “The fact I’m now being represented by a Scottish management company and I also know the guys in the stable really well makes it even better.”

McDonald’s best performance so far in the paid ranks was tying for fifth in the Swedish Challenge hosted by Robert Karlsson last year. “I am really looking forward to this year as I will get a run of events through this new link up on top of the category I already have for the Challenge Tour. I will be able to complete throughout the season, which is great,” added the applied mathematics graduate from the University of Stirling.

“I think the main thing I have learned in my time as a professional has been about managing myself, both in terms of playing golf and what comes with being a professional golfer.

“I think I understand more now about things that can happen and I feel as if it is an experience thing and that I have learned a lot and that I can keep pressing forward by focusing on golf. Hopefully the good results I’m after will come in due course.”

McDonald makes his first start as a Bounce Sport player in this week’s Challenge de Espana on the Challenge Tour.